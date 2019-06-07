Video: Spike Lee Compares Georgia Abortion Battle to Montgomery Bus Boycott

Director Spike Lee has joined the slowly growing chorus of celebrities calling for Hollywood studios to pull their productions from Georgia over a state law that would ban abortions as early as six weeks, upon detection of a fetal heartbeat.

“They got to shut it down, you know?” Spike Lee said on the red carpet for Denzel Washington’s AFI Lifetime Achievement tribute Thursday. “I’m sorry — I’m not sorry — but I know it’s going to affect people’s livelihood, but that’s how things change.”

“There were black bus drivers in Montgomery and they were effective by the boycott but so be it,” the BlacKkKlansman helmer said, seemingly comparing the seminal Civil Rights Movement-era protest that lasted from December 1955 to December 1956 to the current debate over abortion brewing in a handful of states. – READ MORE