At Least One West Point Cadet Killed in Training Exercise

Details are still emerging about an accident that occurred near the West Point Military Academy in West Point, New York, on Thursday morning.

One cadet — and potentially more — was killed when a truck overturned during a training exercise, Fox News is reporting.

The U.S. Military Academy tweeted at 8:18 a.m.: “There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site.”

“Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow,” the tweet said.

Camp Natural Bridge is a summer training site for the military cadets.