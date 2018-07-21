Michigan Man Captured on Syrian Battlefield with Disturbing Ties to ISIS

A U.S. citizen suspected of fighting for the Islamic State was captured on a battlefield in northern Syria earlier this month, according to U.S. officials from multiple agencies.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces picked up Ibraheem Musaibli, a 28-year-old man from Dearborn, Michigan, earlier this month as he was attempting to flee the Middle Euphrates River Valley, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Musaibli is expected to be brought to the U.S. for prosecution, along with Samantha Elhassani, an Indiana woman whose husband joined ISIS.

Both individuals have already been indicted in sealed court proceedings, The Times explained.

Musaibli is apparently facing potential charges of supporting an extremist group.

As for Elhassani, after her husband died fighting for the Islamic State, she and her children fled to a refugee camp.

Her 10-year-old son reportedly made an appearance in an ISIS propaganda video, in which he pledged to carry out attacks in the West. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1