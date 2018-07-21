True Pundit

Leftists Hated Nooses During Obama Years, Now They’re Making Them for Trump (VIDEO)

Ah, “liberal tolerance.” It’s becoming a bit of a running joke: The left claims to stand for diversity and acceptance, yet turns downright nasty any time they aren’t getting their way.

The latest in a long string of not-so-tolerant examples is a series of T-shirts and a corresponding social media campaign called “Hanging with Trump.”

What’s so intolerant about a shirt? Well, this one features a graphic of the president of the United States hanging from a noose around his neck.

“You will actually look great and feel great hanging with Trump!” declares the crowd-funded campaign for the T-shirts. Over at the group’s Instagram page, close to a thousand people have liked the profile, which showcases men and women proudly posing with the noose shirt.  – READ MORE

 

What is it with the 'tolerant' left and openly fantasizing about killing the president?

