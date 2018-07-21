True Pundit

Trump on Verge of Crushing China with Tariffs on $500 Billion Worth of Exports

Posted on by
President Donald Trump revealed in an interview aired Friday that he is “ready” to put tariffs on every Chinese good coming into the U.S. if necessary.

“I’m ready to go to 500,” Trump told CNBC’s Joe Kernen in a “Squawk Box” interview. “I’m not doing this for politics, I’m doing this to do the right thing for our country. We have been ripped off by China for a long time.”

He stressed that while he bears no ill will toward China or its leadership, he is determined to address China’s unfair trading practices.

The president was referring to the roughly $500 billion worth of Chinese products exported to the U.S. each year.

Were he to take such an action, it would dramatically escalate the slowly intensifying trade spat between Washington and Beijing. – READ MORE

 

