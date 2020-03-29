Michigan Governor Claims Feds Won’t Deliver Coronavirus Supplies To State, Refuses To Provide Proof

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday suggested President Donald Trump’s administration had directed vendors to stop sending medical supplies to the Great Lakes State, though she refused to say who made the order and which vendors were affected.

Crain’s Detroit reported Whitmer’s comments on Friday.

“When the federal government told us that we needed to go it ourselves, we started procuring every item we could get our hands on,” Whitmer said in a radio interview on WWJ 950AM. “What I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we had contracts are now being told not to send stuff here to Michigan. It’s really concerning.”

Crain’s reported that “Whitmer didn’t say who has told vendors to stop sending medical supplies to the state, but strongly implied the order came from President Donald Trump’s administration” and “did not back away from her earlier claim” Friday afternoon during an appearance on CNN.

“We’ve entered into a number of contracts and as we are getting closer to the date when shipments are supposed to come in, they’re getting canceled or they’re getting delayed,” Whitmer said on CNN. “We’ve been told they’re going first to the federal government.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --