‘I’m not against releasing the restrictions,’ says Dr. Anthony Fauci, of areas of U.S. with low rates of coronavirus infection

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he is “not against releasing restrictions” in certain parts of the country.
Fauci also said the country could experience “between 100,000 and 200,000” deaths and “millions of cases” of coronavirus. But he added “I don’t want to be held to that” because the pandemic is “such a moving target.”
Loosening restrictions would mean reopening schools and other businesses that were forced to close as a result of strict social-distancing measures. It would be dangerous, however, to remove some of the restrictions unless there is adequate testing to get “people out of circulation who are infected,” said Fauci, a key expert serving on the White House’s coronavirus task force.
“If you release the restrictions, before you have a good eyeball on what’s going on there, you’re going to get in trouble,” Fauci said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program. “So I’m not against releasing the restrictions — I’m actually for it in an appropriate place — but I don’t recommend that unless we have the tools in place.” – READ MORE
