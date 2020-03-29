Biden’s lead evaporates in new poll that finds him weaker vs. Trump than Hillary Clinton was in 2016

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s national lead over President Donald Trump has nearly evaporated according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll that shows the Democratic frontrunner facing a “massive enthusiasm gap” in the November general election.

Although Biden maintains a solid lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination, he finds himself in a statistical tie with the president in a head-to-head matchup, only slightly ahead by two points (49-47%) among registered voters. The pollsters noted that Biden’s standing has deteriorated since their last survey in February which found him with a more comfortable 7-point (52-45%) over Trump.

Meanwhile, among Democratic primary voters who support Sanders for the nomination, 15% said they’d back Trump over Biden in November.

Biden trails Trump on key issues and enthusiasm

A major red flag for the Democrats is that the ABC News/Washington Post survey found Trump’s supporters far more energized than Biden’s backers. While 53% of Trump voters described themselves as “very enthusiastic” about supporting him, only 24% of Biden’s backers said the same. Trump also leads Biden on key issues. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --