Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer bans travel between households statewide

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has directed residents to remain in their homes — and to stop traveling between residences in the state.

Whitmer’s “stay home” order, which rolled out on Thursday, prohibits the travel between Michigan residences beginning Saturday morning.

The order is expected to remain in effect until May 1. The original order was in effect through April 13.

Michiganders will only be permitted to visit residences within the state if they are set to care for a relative or elderly friend.

“All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited,” Whitmer said during a Thursday news conference. “People can still leave the house for outdoor activities.” – READ MORE

