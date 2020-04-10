Far-Left Groups Band Together to Issue List of Policy Demands to Biden

A coalition of left-wing groups with wide-ranging focuses have united to issue a list of demands to former vice president Joe Biden now that he’s officially the Democratic presidential nominee.

The Wednesday afternoon letter from self-described “leaders from a diverse array of organizations building political power for young people” came just hours after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) announced he was ending his presidential campaign, cementing Biden as the party’s nominee. The letter demanding Biden embrace far-left policies such as the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and a wealth tax comes from eight groups with diverging policy focuses, from climate change groups such as NextGen America to the anti-Israel IfNotNow Movement. The groups write in the letter to Biden that if their demands are met, they will spend $100 million targeting youth voters and “work tirelessly” to help him defeat President Trump in November.

The list of the demands sent to Biden represents an attempt to unify some of the furthest fringes of the Democratic Party, bringing together factions with narrow focuses on issues such as gun control, climate change, and immigration under a single umbrella. The letter urges Biden to move even further left now that he’s secured the nomination and says it’s the only way he will secure the youth voters he needs to defeat President Trump in November. The former vice president already made a number of major policy concessions to the far-left as he worked to unify the party behind him during the primary and said recently that he wants Sanders, a socialist favored by a majority of the party’s young voters, to be part of his general election coalition against Trump.

Aside from demanding Biden get behind major policy proposals such as the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, the letter asks Biden to make major commitments across the entire policy spectrum. On the issue of college tuition, where Biden already lurched left by agreeing to support making college tuition free for families making less than $125,000 a year, the letter demands that Biden embrace free undergraduate tuition "for all students, regardless of income, citizenship status, or criminal record." It further calls for him to cancel all outstanding student loan debt.

