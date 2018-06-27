True Pundit

Michelle Wolf: Trump ‘weaker’ than Sanders for not attending White House dinner

Comedian Michelle Wolf on Monday mocked President Trump over a report that he thought press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was “weak” for sitting all the way through the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner earlier this year.

“Even weaker: sending her in your place,” Wolf tweeted.

Wolf headlined this year’s dinner, where she gave a 20-minute monologue that took aim at the president, Vice President Pence, Ivanka Trump, Sanders, the media and others. – READ MORE

