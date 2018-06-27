Michelle Wolf: Trump ‘weaker’ than Sanders for not attending White House dinner

Comedian Michelle Wolf on Monday mocked President Trump over a report that he thought press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was “weak” for sitting all the way through the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner earlier this year.

“Even weaker: sending her in your place,” Wolf tweeted.

Even weaker: sending her in your place. https://t.co/cYAVrPCcmv — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) June 26, 2018

Wolf headlined this year’s dinner, where she gave a 20-minute monologue that took aim at the president, Vice President Pence, Ivanka Trump, Sanders, the media and others. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1