Politics
Michelle Wolf: Trump ‘weaker’ than Sanders for not attending White House dinner
Comedian Michelle Wolf on Monday mocked President Trump over a report that he thought press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was “weak” for sitting all the way through the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner earlier this year.
“Even weaker: sending her in your place,” Wolf tweeted.
Even weaker: sending her in your place. https://t.co/cYAVrPCcmv
— Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) June 26, 2018
Wolf headlined this year’s dinner, where she gave a 20-minute monologue that took aim at the president, Vice President Pence, Ivanka Trump, Sanders, the media and others. – READ MORE
