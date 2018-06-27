Judge denies Manafort’s motion to dismiss indictment

A federal judge on Tuesday declined to dismiss the case brought against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in Virginia.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III denied Manafort’s motion in a court filing, finding no merit in Manafort’s argument that special counsel Robert Mueller did not have authority to charge him with a crime.

Manafort was ordered to jail earlier this month for allegedly violating the terms of his bail agreement by attempting to tamper with witnesses in Mueller’s probe.

Ellis rejected Manafort’s assertion that Mueller exceeded the bounds of his intended scope when he charged the former Trump aide with a slew of financial-related crimes regarding his lobbying work for pro-Russia political parties in Ukraine, and unrelated to the campaign.

Mueller, Ellis wrote, is not limited to investigating “federal crimes concerning election interference or collusion.” – READ MORE

