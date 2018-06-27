Jim Carrey Calls Trump Aide a Sociopath, Caricatures POTUS as Cannibal Who Wants to ‘Devour Immigrant Babies’

Comedian Jim Carrey attacked President Donald Trump last week, depicting him as a cannibal who ate migrant children:

“If the Democrats would just stop the Mueller investigation, build a wall, declare me a God and pass a special law allowing me to marry my hot daughter I wouldn’t have to devour these immigrant babies. It’s terrible what they’re doing. Obstructionists!” pic.twitter.com/LgOejCxRTN — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 19, 2018

So I fixed the controversial TIME Magazine cover. This is much more appropriate. You’re welcome @time pic.twitter.com/VMDtGTj5Zy — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 25, 2018

Sanctioned, embraced, normalized by POTUS, evil is pushing the boundaries. Sociopaths have risen to the top. This Father’s Day we’ll abduct children from their families at our border because the GOP has no bottom and Stephen Miller wasn’t what his Father wanted. #bewaretheunloved pic.twitter.com/536U546nnR — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 17, 2018

But Carrey previously seemed to take things a step further, describing the White House as haunted with demons and portraying Trump aide Stephen Miller, who helped push Trump’s immigration agenda, as a sociopath who killed cats – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1