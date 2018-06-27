True Pundit

Jim Carrey Calls Trump Aide a Sociopath, Caricatures POTUS as Cannibal Who Wants to ‘Devour Immigrant Babies’

Comedian Jim Carrey attacked President Donald Trump last week, depicting him as a cannibal who ate migrant children:

But Carrey previously seemed to take things a step further, describing the White House as haunted with demons and portraying Trump aide Stephen Miller, who helped push Trump’s immigration agenda, as a sociopath who killed cats  – READ MORE

Jim Carrey Calls Trump Aide a Sociopath, Caricatures POTUS as Cannibal Who Wants to 'Devour Immigrant Babies'

"Sanctioned, embraced, normalized by POTUS, evil is pushing the boundaries," he said.

