Michelle Wolf sticks up for Samantha Bee, calls Ivanka Trump ‘useless’

Samantha Bee may have issued her apology for insulting Ivanka Trump on her show. However, another “Daily Show” alum, Michelle Wolf, is sticking up for the comedian while slamming Ivanka herself.

As previously reported, Bee apologized on her TBS show “Full Frontal” after receiving immense backlash for calling Ivanka a “feckless c—.” Wolf, who made waves earlier this year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner for comments she made about Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, was asked about the incident by The Daily Beast. The star of Netflix’s “The Break” took the opportunity to slam Ivanka herself.