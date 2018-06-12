Pro-Net Neutrality Activist Directs Vitriolic Vulgarities At FCC Chairman Even With Death Threats Still Looming

Evan Greer, a prominent activist who has fought to keep internet regulations under the principles known as net neutrality, directed highly vulgar language at Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai on Monday.

Greer’s deep-seated ire is due to the fact that June 11 is the day those rules imposed in 2015 officially end, leading to Greer’s belief that cable companies now get “even more power to screw you over.”

The use of “fuck” is unseemly; however, its use in a lot of cases shouldn’t ruffle feathers too much. In this specific instance, such language isn’t inherently innocuous.

Fuck Ajit Pai — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) June 11, 2018

As a leader of the movement to maintain the regulations, Greer presumably influences a large faction of followers, which have unleashed extremely vile, racist attacks against Pai. Such Twitter vitriol will likely inflame the already-hysterical passions of the loosely affiliated, yet loud group.

“I tweeted something that is the top comment on every reddit thread about net neutrality,” Greer told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “This is how people from across the political spectrum on the Internet are feeling today. As an outlet that claims to support free speech, I would think you’d appreciate someone telling it like it is.” – READ MORE

