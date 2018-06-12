True Pundit

Flapjack lovers outraged over IHOP’s ‘IHOb’ announcement: ‘What an epic failure’

Now that news of IHOP’s new burger menu has officially been revealed, critics on social media are officially hating it.

Almost immediately after IHOP president Darren Rebelez revealed news that the “b” in the restaurant’s temporary new name — IHOb — will stand for “burgers,” Twitter users began blasting the move as an “epic failure” and calling for the creative team behind the idea to be fired.

Others, meanwhile, were predicting that the new strategy would fail — and even bankrupt the company.

Flapjack lovers outraged over IHOP's 'IHOb' announcement: 'What an epic failure'

This company is about to go B-broke, wrote one commenter on Twitter.

