Flapjack lovers outraged over IHOP’s ‘IHOb’ announcement: ‘What an epic failure’

Now that news of IHOP’s new burger menu has officially been revealed, critics on social media are officially hating it.

Almost immediately after IHOP president Darren Rebelez revealed news that the “b” in the restaurant’s temporary new name — IHOb — will stand for “burgers,” Twitter users began blasting the move as an “epic failure” and calling for the creative team behind the idea to be fired.

Congrats on naming your restaurant after the item I'd be least likely to get there. What an epic failure. — Tiffany Byrd (@T_Byrd519) June 11, 2018

Your marketing team needs to be fired…ASAP. — Nicole (@Littlebethell) June 11, 2018

Please fire everyone related to this marketing plan. Literally everyone. — ETHAN_46 (@EBsuperchicken) June 11, 2018

International house of bad ideas — ⚽CoachK in the Grove⚽ (@kyledavis916) June 11, 2018

Others, meanwhile, were predicting that the new strategy would fail — and even bankrupt the company. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1