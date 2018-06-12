Business
Flapjack lovers outraged over IHOP’s ‘IHOb’ announcement: ‘What an epic failure’
Now that news of IHOP’s new burger menu has officially been revealed, critics on social media are officially hating it.
Almost immediately after IHOP president Darren Rebelez revealed news that the “b” in the restaurant’s temporary new name — IHOb — will stand for “burgers,” Twitter users began blasting the move as an “epic failure” and calling for the creative team behind the idea to be fired.
Congrats on naming your restaurant after the item I'd be least likely to get there. What an epic failure.
— Tiffany Byrd (@T_Byrd519) June 11, 2018
Your marketing team needs to be fired…ASAP.
— Nicole (@Littlebethell) June 11, 2018
Please fire everyone related to this marketing plan. Literally everyone.
— ETHAN_46 (@EBsuperchicken) June 11, 2018
International house of bad ideas
— ⚽CoachK in the Grove⚽ (@kyledavis916) June 11, 2018
Others, meanwhile, were predicting that the new strategy would fail — and even bankrupt the company. – READ MORE