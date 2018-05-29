Michelle Wolf Isn’t Done Attacking Sarah Sanders — Now She’s Going After Her Personality

Comedian Michelle Wolf has quickly made a name for herself by attacking White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and she’s really embracing it.

During the premiere episode of her new weekly Netflix show, “The Break,” Wolf compared Sanders to Mario Batali, the celebrity chef and famed restauranteur currently under investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct.

“She has the Mario Batali of personalities,” Wolf joked about Sanders during a segment called “Sports Smash,” a portion of her show dedicated to discussing feminism.

Wolf made the comparison after noting women “of course” don’t have to support other woman just because they’re female. If that was the case, she argued, “Hillary [Clinton] would be president and I don’t think she is.”

The liberal comedian then noted the fact that Sanders tweeted in early May that any Democrats who didn’t support CIA Director Gina Haspel, who was at the time enduring congressional hearings as President Donald Trump’s nominee for the job, are hypocritical – READ MORE

