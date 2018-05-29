World War II veteran posthumously honored with Purple Heart

A military family in Texas received a special honor on Saturday for their loved one who was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart medal.

Army Private First Class Raul Herrera Sr. served in World War II and passed away in 1992, but never received the Purple Heart for his wounds endured in service.

“He was awarded a bronze star, received his bronze star but he was never awarded a Purple Heart,” Col. Rojelio Herrera Jr., his son, told FOX San Antonio.

Herrera Jr. told KENS5 his father was wounded in 1944 when he faced enemy fire while delivering much-needed supplies and ammunition to fellow soldiers. His father sprinted through dangerous territory multiple times to secure the items.

“He got wounded in the hand,” Herrera Jr. told KENS5 We’re not sure how bad because he went to an aid station or he got treated and he continued on, never left the unit.” – READ MORE

