Donald Trump Remembers the Fallen: They Marched into Hell So We Could Have Peace

President Donald J. Trump Recognized Memorial Day On Monday, Placing A Wreath At The Tomb Of The Unknowns At Arlington Cemetery.

“They marched into hell so that Americans could know the freedoms of peace,” Trump said.

In a short speech after the wreath-laying ceremony, the president said that the fallen soldiers inspired America with their service, demonstrating their love and dedication to their country.

“That is why we always will remember, because here on this soil, on these grounds, beneath those fields, lies the true source of American greatness, of American glory, and of American freedom,” Trump said. “As long as we are blessed with patriots such as these, we shall forever remain one people, one family, and one nation under God. – READ MORE

