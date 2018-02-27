Michelle Obama’s Memoir Will Be First Book Published Under Former Presidential Couple’s $30 Million Book Deal

Michelle Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, inked an astounding $30 million multi-book deal with Penguin Random House last year, and the first edition in what is supposed to be an extended series authored by the couple, Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming,” now has a release date: November 13.

The Obamas agreed to one of the largest book deals in history; larger even than Hillary Clinton’s multi-book deal that included a updated memoir, a campaign narrative book, and her post-mortem, “What Happened,” which sold millions of copies but served mostly to convince Clinton of her own lack of responsibility in her devastating presidential defeat.

But although Random House paid for books by both Obamas, Michelle’s will be first to hit the shelves, the Washington Post reports. “Becoming,” the paper says, “will follow Obama’s journey from the South Side of Chicago to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *