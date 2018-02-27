WATCH: When Jim Acosta Asked If Trump Would ‘Run Into School’ During Shooting, Sarah Sanders Brought The Fire

CNN’s Jim Acosta got into a heated exchange with Sarah Sanders at Monday’s press briefing over President Trump’s hypothetical behavior during a school shooting.

Earlier in the day, Trump mentioned that he would have ran into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the school shooting, even if he did not have a firearm.

Acosta asked “When the president said that he would have run into the school, was he suggesting that he could have saved the day?” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *