WATCH: When Jim Acosta Asked If Trump Would ‘Run Into School’ During Shooting, Sarah Sanders Brought The Fire

CNN’s Jim Acosta got into a heated exchange with Sarah Sanders at Monday’s press briefing over President Trump’s hypothetical behavior during a school shooting.

Earlier in the day, Trump mentioned that he would have ran into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the school shooting, even if he did not have a firearm.

Acosta asked “When the president said that he would have run into the school, was he suggesting that he could have saved the day?” READ MORE

