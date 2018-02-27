Molly the pig, adopted from animal rescue group, is eaten weeks later

Animal lovers are outraged after learning a beloved pig that was nursed back to health and later adopted in Canada was killed and eaten by its new owners.

Molly was one of 57 Pot-bellied pigs rescued from a hoarding situation in Duncan, British Columbia, last May by a local branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Molly, a pot-bellied pig rescued last year by the B.C. SPCA, was slaughtered by new owners

https://t.co/60pN0vQlf6 — CBC News (@CBCNews) February 25, 2018

The Vietnamese pig, according to CBC News, found its forever home in January, but just weeks later, was eaten by its new owners – a Vancouver Island couple — after the family reportedly encountered problems training the pig.

Molly was just three years old, the Cowichan Valley Citizen reported. Vietnamese Pot-bellied pigs often live between 12 to 15 years, and typically grow to weigh 120 pounds. – READ MORE

