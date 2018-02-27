True Pundit

Molly the pig, adopted from animal rescue group, is eaten weeks later

Animal lovers are outraged after learning a beloved pig that was nursed back to health and later adopted in Canada was killed and eaten by its new owners.

Molly was one of 57 Pot-bellied pigs rescued from a hoarding situation in Duncan, British Columbia, last May by a local branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

The Vietnamese pig, according to CBC News, found its forever home in January, but just weeks later, was eaten by its new owners – a Vancouver Island couple — after the family reportedly encountered problems training the pig.

Molly was just three years old, the Cowichan Valley Citizen reported. Vietnamese Pot-bellied pigs often live between 12 to 15 years, and typically grow to weigh 120 pounds. – READ MORE

