10-Time Deported Illegal Alien Felon Convicted After Allegedly Raping North Carolina Woman

Jose Alfonso Rodriguez-Garcia, a 54-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was sentenced to 115 months in prison after being arrested following rape accusations and repeatedly re-entering the U.S. despite having a long record of committing felonies.

U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. said in a statement:

For years, Jose Alfonso Rodriguez-Garcia disregarded the laws of the United States having been previously deported ten times and racking up conviction after convictions including assault and narcotics offenses. With this 115-month sentence, the American citizens, and in particular those of the Eastern District, are safer today because it has put a stop to Rodriguez-Garcia's treating our borders as a revolving door.