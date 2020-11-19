Michelle Obama Suggests GOP Should Accept Biden Victory Claim: ‘This Isn’t a Game’

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Monday appeared to urge Trump administration officials and Republican lawmakers to accept corporate media’s declaration that former Vice President Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential election.

In an Instagram post, Obama blasted what she described as “groundless conspiracy theories” regarding the election and called for a “smooth transition of power” from President Donald Trump to Biden.

“Our love of country requires us to respect the results of an election even when we don’t like them or wish it had gone differently—the presidency doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one party,” Obama wrote.

“To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories—whether for personal or political gain—is to put our country’s health and security in danger. This isn’t a game,” she added.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --