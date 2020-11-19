“Largest Distribution Ever” – Thousands Of Cars Lined Up At Texas Food Bank

According to CBS News, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) handed out more than 600,000 pounds of food this past weekend to 25,000 hungry people.

Thousands of cars lined up to collect food in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, stretching as far as the eye can see. pic.twitter.com/xLFGOcBkPK — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2020

Saturday’s event was the “largest-ever” food giveaway as described by NTFB. As shown below, aerial photos reveal vehicle lines stretched miles down the street.

Samantha Woods, a Dallas, Texas resident who was waiting in line, told CBS, “I see blessings coming to us cause we all struggling. And I appreciate North Texas helping us out.”

Cynthia Culter, another Dallas resident, said, “I haven’t been working since December, can’t find a job, they cut my unemployment, it’s a real big deal.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --