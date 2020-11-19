Trapped Travelers In Australia “Scream From Hotel” After Being Ordered Into Another 2 Weeks Of Quarantine

Today in “it’s starting to look a lot like a prison-state using Covid as the excuse” news…

Harrowing scenes are surfacing at the Peppers Adelaide medi-hotel in South Australia, where travelers who were already in a 14 day quarantine have been told that they have to undergo the 2 week process for a second time.

This has resulted in guests screaming from their balconies to be released from the hotel, where some are being forced to stay despite testing negative for Covid, according to news.com.au.

The standoff comes as the country tries to deal with a local cluster of cases that has more than doubled. More than 4000 people locally, who are considered “close contacts” have been quarantined, as a result.

Professor Nicola Spurrier, Chief Health Officer, said: “These people have been advised to quarantine and they are being contacted on a daily basis for a symptom check. This is a huge amount of work, as you can imagine, to make sure that we are in regular contact with these people.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --