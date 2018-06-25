Michelle Obama says her memoir is a ‘re-humanization’ effort

Former first lady Michelle Obama said Friday her upcoming memoir “Becoming” is a “re-humanization effort” that she hopes will give voice to people who feel voiceless.

Obama made the remarks as she helped kick off the American Library Association’s annual conference in New Orleans. Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden moderated the conversation before an estimated crowd of 8,000 inside the city’s convention center.

Obama shared snippets from the book, including the experiences that have shaped her, from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive and her time at the White House.

She told the crowd that much of who she is today results from the influence of her parents, Fraser and Marian Robinson. – READ MORE

