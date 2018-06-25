Director David Lynch: Trump ‘Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents in History’

Veteran Filmmaker David Lynch Believes President Donald Trump Could Be Remembered As One Of The Greatest Presidents In American History Because Of The Way He Has Shaken Up The Political Establishment.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian, Lynch admitted to supporting Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary, before supporting Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson in the presidential election. However, he now appears to believe that Trump may have been the right choice.

“I am not really a political person, but I really like the freedom to do what you want to do,” Lynch explained. “[Trump] could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.”

“Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done,” the Oscar-nominated director said. “Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.” – READ MORE

