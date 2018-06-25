Dem Sen Critic of Trump border policies took cash from private-prison operators: report

A vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies is a top recipent of campaign donations from operators of privately run prisons, according to a report.

The 2016 re-election campaign of U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., received a total of $7,500 from private prison operators, the Seattle Times reported, citing Federal Election Commission filings and data from OpenSecrets.org, a campaign-finance transparency organization.

Sen. Patty Murray received donations from private immigration prison firms (via @Jim_Brunner) https://t.co/B1TNocCenO pic.twitter.com/NsBh1NFaDX — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) June 24, 2018

The sum includes $5,000 from the Florida-based political-action committee for the GEO Group, the nation’s largest private-prison firm, the data show.

GEO Group operates the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., which has faced protests and lawsuits alleging mistreatment of detainees facing deportation, the Times reported.

Aside from the GEO Group, Murray also received a $2,500 donation from the PAC for Management and Training Corp., a Utah company that runs facilities housing immigrant detainees, according to the Times. – READ MORE

