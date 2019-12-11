Michelle Obama Reveals How She and Barack Plan to Stay Involved in Politics Forever

In an interview with the Today show’s Jenna Bush Hager, former First Lady Michelle Obama said she and her husband Barack have one way in which they plan to be involved in politics “forever.”

The conversation, conducted in Vietnam where the two women are promoting girls’ education, began with Mrs. Obama revealing that she and the former President were waiting to see who won the Democrat primary before offering support.

“When it comes to the candidate, we have to wait and see who’s the victor and then part of it is waiting to see, do they want our help?” she said. “Do they want my help? … I’ll wait to be asked.”

“One of the biggest ways I think I can help is to make sure that people understand the importance of voting and the power of voting in a democracy,” Obama disclosed. “That’s one way that we will be involved forever.” – READ MORE