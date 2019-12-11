Law school student interrogated by FBI, expelled over ‘It’s Okay to be White’ flyers (VIDEO)

A student who posted “It’s Okay to be White” flyers outside of a building at the Oklahoma City University of Law was expelled and interrogated by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The Oklahoman reports: OCU Police Director Bill Citty said the male student was already on suspension from the law school, 800 N Harvey, and was not allowed to be on school property. The student violated the terms of his suspension when he posted the flyers on the door and exterior of the law school building the night of Oct. 31, Citty said.

Jim Roth, the school’s dean, sent the perpetrator a letter informing him of his expulsion in mid November. The culprit, who remains anonymous, was serving a prior suspension for his Tinder profile, which stated a preference for a girl who “hasn’t been with a black guy.” – READ MORE