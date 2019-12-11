‘Hillary Clinton Is Waiting in the Wings’ for 2020, Says Steve Bannon (VIDEO)

Speaking to Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News, Steve Bannon said that Hillary Clinton will once again put herself forward as the Democratic Presidential nominee.

Steve Bannon says Hillary Clinton is definitely entering the presidential race pic.twitter.com/BORsrYXAfB — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 8, 2019

The former aide to President Trump and former chairman of Breitbart News argued that Clinton is “waiting for her shot to come in and say ‘I’m going to save the Democratic party,’” and that “Michael Bloomberg is a liberal/moderate Republican, he’s not a Democrat.”

“This whole thing is going to come down to Super Tuesday,” he added. “I don’t think anybody can win it right now… Bloomberg’s going to drop a money “nuclear weapon” on Super Tuesday, and Hillary Clinton is waiting in the wings.” – READ MORE