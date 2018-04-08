Patriots Player May Have Helped Stop a Potential School Shooting

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is one of the more fan-friendly professional athletes when it comes to social media — and, because of that, it’s quite possible he saved some lives this week.

Edelman reportedly received a note on Instagram from one of his followers recently. That follower brought a threatening message to the wide receiver’s attention.

On one of Edelman’s posted Instagram photos, someone had commented, “I’m going to shoot my school up … watch the news.”

Edelman alerted his assistant to the threat — and the assistant, in turn, called the police.

From there, law enforcement tracked down the person behind the message: a 14-year-old boy from Port Huron, Michigan.

The teen, who had access to a pair of firearms, reportedly admitted to police that he posted the message on Edelman’s Instagram account. The police brought him into a juvenile detention center — and he’s being charged with making a false threat of terrorism, which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

“With the emotions of what happened — and I have a kid now — I said, ‘Holy Toledo, what is going on?’” Edelman said to Time magazine about the incident. “Thankfully, this kid [the follower who alerted Edelman to the threatening message] said something.” – READ MORE

