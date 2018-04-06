Michelle Obama Blasts Trump: Says her husband is ‘the good parent’ compared to Trump

Former first lady Michelle Obama said her husband was like the “responsible parent” to the United States and now President Trump is “the other parent.”

Addressing a crowd at the Simmons Leadership Conference in Boston on Thursday, the former first lady used a parenting metaphor to compare former President Barack Obama’s administration to that of Trump’s.

Obama said her husband’s time in the White House was like having the “good parent” take care of the children at home, according to MassLive.com.

“The responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time,” she said.

“And now we have the other parent,” she continued. “We thought it’d feel fun, maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1

: