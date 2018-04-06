Feds have Seized Backpage Website; Classified Site Accused of facilitating sex trafficking

The United States government has seized Backpage.com, the controversial classifieds website, according to a notice on the site.

According to the notice, the website and its affiliates were seized “as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI, as well as other federal and local agencies. The notice provides little other information, saying the Department of Justice will provide more at 6 EST today.

Backpage was the target of allegations that it facilitated sex trafficking and prostitution through its adult section, a controversy that took years to unwind and culminated in the arrest of the company’s CEO and eventual removal of the adult section.

This story is developing.

www.theverge.com