Trump Slams CNN Report Claiming He Wanted Replace Sessions with Pruitt: ‘Dishonest and Corrupt’ Media!

Donald Trump is going after the media again — this time over the new report suggesting that he sought, earlier this week, to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions with EPA administrator Scott Pruitt.

Both cabinet officials have been a source of frustration for Trump over the last few months, and yesterday, CNN heard from sources that Trump once thought about giving the Attorney General job to Pruitt in order to shake off the plethora of controversies bogging down the latter this week. – READ MORE

Trump Slams CNN Report Claiming He Wanted Replace Sessions with Pruitt: ‘Dishonest and Corrupt’ Media!

Evidently, Trump noticed this bit of news going around, and he doesn't approve of it

