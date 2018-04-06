Trump Slams CNN Report Claiming He Wanted Replace Sessions with Pruitt: ‘Dishonest and Corrupt’ Media!

Donald Trump is going after the media again — this time over the new report suggesting that he sought, earlier this week, to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions with EPA administrator Scott Pruitt.

Do you believe that the Fake News Media is pushing hard on a story that I am going to replace A.G. Jeff Sessions with EPA Chief Scott Pruitt, who is doing a great job but is TOTALLY under siege? Do people really believe this stuff? So much of the media is dishonest and corrupt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2018

Both cabinet officials have been a source of frustration for Trump over the last few months, and yesterday, CNN heard from sources that Trump once thought about giving the Attorney General job to Pruitt in order to shake off the plethora of controversies bogging down the latter this week. – READ MORE

