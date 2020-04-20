Pelosi: My Chinatown Visit Didn’t Downplay Coronavirus. It Helped Prevent It (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) claimed on Sunday that her late February visit to San Francisco’s Chinatown did nothing to understate the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and argued that her trip even helped prevent a worse outbreak.

Fox News Sunday‘s Chris Wallace had asked the speaker whether she was culpable for a delayed national response to the virus. Pelosi has alleged in recent weeks that President Trump’s initial downplaying of the virus lost valuable time for the federal government to adequately respond to the crisis and needlessly cost Americans their lives.

“If the president underplayed the threat in the early days, Speaker Pelosi, didn’t you as well?” Wallace asked.

“No,” Pelosi responded. “What we were trying to do is end the discrimination, the stigma that was going out against the Asian-American community. And in fact, if you will look, the record will show that our Chinatown has been a model of containing and preventing the virus,” she said. – READ MORE

