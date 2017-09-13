Business Entertainment Politics
Michael’s Moore’s Broadway Show Tanking
Leftist Michael Moore may have set the “terms of his surrender” with his Broadway debut, but if the box office reports for his one-man show The Terms of My Surrender provide any indication, reality has dictated those terms for him.
Michael Moore has been desperately searching for a hit ever since his anti-Bush propaganda piece Farenheit 9/11 rocked the box office in 2004, a phenomenon he has never been able to replicate. His last film Where to Invade Next tanked at the box office and his follow-up Trumpland was such a haphazard apotheosis in mediocrity that it failed to break even $150k (most people didn’t even know they premiered).
Now he hopes to ride the anti-Trump train to success, and though his sequel to the aforementioned hit – Fahrenheit 11/9 – may bolster him to the top slot again, the future looks dismal for him at the moment, given the poor turnout for his anti-Trump Broadway show. – READ MORE
