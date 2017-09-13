Politics
Most voters think it’s time for Hillary Clinton to retire: Poll
The majority of voters believe it’s time for Hillary Clinton to put her political career to bed and retire, according to a new poll.
The poll from Rasmussen released Tuesday found 61 percent of likely voters want to see Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, step down from the national stage. – READ MORE
The poll from Rasmussen released Tuesday found 61 percent of likely voters want to see Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, st...
Washington Examiner