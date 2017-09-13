Clinton: Media, opponents ‘savagely smeared’ the Clinton Foundation

Hillary Clinton took the media and her political opponents to task in her new book for their treatment of the Clinton Foundation, arguing her family’s eponymous charity suffered unfounded attacks and dedicating several pages to a list of its biggest accomplishments.

Clinton also conflated the controversy surrounding her family’s multibillion dollar foundation with the scandal that befell President Trump’s charity, which was accused during the campaign of spending lavishly on personal items.

“Instead of admitting mistakes, [Trump] lashes out, demeans and insults others — often projecting by accusing others of doing what he himself has done or is about to do,” Clinton wrote in her memoir, “What Happened,” which hit shelves on Tuesday.

“So if he knows that the Donald J. Trump Foundation is little more than a personal piggy bank, he’ll turn around and accuse, with no evidence, the well-respected Clinton Foundation of being corrupt,” Clinton added. – READ MORE