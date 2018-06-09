Michael Wolff plans to write a sequel to ‘Fire and Fury’

True Pundit

New York media writer Michael Wolff is planning a sequel to “Fire and Fury,” his tell-all book about President Trump‘s early months in office.

Wolff told Axios that he has signed with Henry Holt, the publisher behind “Fire and Fury,” for a sequel. Exactly what it will focus on, however, is unclear.

“It’s untitled, unscheduled, unfocused,” Wolff told Axios, though he did make clear that however the sequel shapes up, it will involve U.S. politics.

“It’ll obviously deal with American politics at this point in time,” he said.

Many of the sources Wolff used in "Fire and Fury" have left the White House, and he's unlikely to get the same access to Trump's closest aides and advisers that he previously got.

