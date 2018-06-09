Report: China hacked a Navy contractor and stole huge amounts of sensitive data

Chinese hackers stole huge amounts of highly sensitive data from a Navy contractor, according to a report by the Washington Post. The breaches took place in January and February.

American officials, who only talked to the Post on the condition of anonymity, said that the hackers stole massive amounts of data. This included plans to develop a supersonic anti-ship missile for submarines.

In addition, 624 gigabytes of data related to a secretive project dubbed “Sea Dragon,” information on cryptographic systems for submarine radio rooms, details about hundreds of mechanical and software systems, and signals and sensor data.

The Pentagon has spent more than $300 million since 2015 on the Sea Dragon project, which involves adapting current Navy technology for new uses.

China has been trying to upgrade its own military to match that of the United States, but so far it continues to fall behind in a few significant areas. – READ MORE

