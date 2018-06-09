Oversight panel may hold hearing on DOJ reporter surveillance

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee may hold a hearing on the Justice Department’s surveillance of a New York Times reporter as part of a leak investigation, a senior member of the panel said Friday.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said he was “very nervous” to learn about the extent of the Department of Justice’s decision to collect and scrutinize years’ worth of the reporter’s email and phone records.

“When it comes to protecting our First Amendment liberties, our Fourth Amendment rights, the right to a free press, the right to free speech, the right to practice your faith the way you want to, the Second Amendment rights that we enjoy, the right to privacy under the Fourth Amendment, I am as as strong as they get on these issues,” Jordan, a former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said during an appearance on C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” that’s set to air Friday night.

“So I am very nervous about the government doing what you just described,” he added. “Just like I was nervous and upset about the government, particularly the IRS, when they targeted people for their political beliefs, just like I’m fired up about what the FBI did in the Trump-Russia investigation.”

Jordan, who chairs an Oversight panel subcommittee, authored a press-shield bill with liberal Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a constitutional law professor. The Free Flow of Information Act would protect journalists from being forced by the government to reveal confidential sources. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1