Michael Rapaport: ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ Kanye’s Trump Tweets a ‘F**king Problem’ (VIDEO)
In His Latest Expletive-laden Outburst, Actor Michael Rapaport Blasted “cuckoo’s Nest” Kanye West’s Recent Embrace Of President Donald Trump On Twitter, Calling The Rapper’s Decision A “fucking Problem.”
“I don’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat,” Rapaport declared. “Honestly, I don’t know the really know the true difference between a Republican or a Democrat.”
“The fact that ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ Kanye is wearing a MAGA hat, supporting Donald Trump — THAT’s the fucking problem!” he said. “After all he’s said, all he’s done — you support this motherfucker?”
Cuckoo’s Nest Kanye thinks he’s kicking knowledge?
Out here sounding crazy on the yard.@iamrapaport #DisruptiveBehavior https://t.co/NRoY9mDGr4 pic.twitter.com/lquSySOftN
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 27, 2018
Rapaport’s comments came after West praised Trump on Twitter, even posting a photo of himself wearing a campaign ‘Make America Great Again’ cap. – READ MORE
