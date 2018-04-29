UNRELIABLE SOURCES: CNN’s Brian Stelter Gets Called Out For Failing To Cover Two Major Stories

First, Stelter failed to cover the latest developments regarding the nomination of U.S. Navy Rear Admiral and longtime White House Doctor Ronny Jackson, who withdrew his nomination after he was accused of professional misconduct by CNN.

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich notes: CNN reported earlier this week, on anonymous sourcing, that during an overseas trip in 2015 Jackson got drunk and belligerently banged on a female colleague’s hotel door. CNN also reported the Secret Service stopped Jackson and that agents were worried he might wake up President Obama.

In addition, the Secret Service offered two paragraphs on "outstanding professional" Dr. Ronny Jackson and explained how he is crucial to their mission. pic.twitter.com/Knlfk4aVwA — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 27, 2018

However, the damage from CNN was already done and Stelter did not report this in his newsletter. Stelter also refused to respond to members of the media who sought clarification from him about why he did not include the update

The biggest story that Stelter hid from readers was the revelation that Obama’s Director of National Intelligence (DNI), James Clapper, leaked information about the infamous anti-Trump dossier to CNN’s Jake Tapper and then was rewarded with a contract at CNN.

Brian, I didn’t see info on today’s major media story involving CNN contributor James Clapper and CNN anchor Jake Tapper. Did I miss it? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 28, 2018

To top it off, Stelter suggested that Republicans who did not trust the media were suffering from an “infection.”- READ MORE

