WATCH: Joy Reid Abandons Hacking Claims, ‘Apologizes,’ And Gets Slammed On Twitter

On Saturday, MSNBC’s Joy Reid appeared to abandon her conspiracy theory that hackers had fabricated articles written on her now defunct website over a decade ago. Reid also gave an apology that was nothing more than a carefully-crafted PR statement.

.@MSNBC‘s Joy Reid addresses homophobic blog posts: “I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things … But I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past, why some people don’t believe me.” pic.twitter.com/PWjdPfs5KB — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 28, 2018

“A community I support and deeply care about is hurting because of despicable and truly offensive posts being attributed to me,” Reid said at the start of her show. “Many of you have seen the blog posts circulating online and social media. Many of them are homophobic, discriminatory, and outright weird and hateful.”

So, to paraphrase, @JoyAnnReid is apologizing for something she believes she didn’t write? This doesn’t make any sense. Well, I guess it is on @MSNBC so it’s not a surprise. https://t.co/tR3BAjB1bS — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) April 28, 2018

No, the person @JoyAnnReid is now is someone who lies about having been hacked, hires people to perpetuate the lie, then when confronted with overwhelming evidence she’s lying, tries to offer a half-apology. https://t.co/FlUDibwUl6 — Kyle Grantham (@kylegrantham) April 28, 2018

Now that MSNBC’s Joy Reid has admitted that she doesn’t appear to have been hacked, it’s unclear what will happen to the FBI investigation into the matter…So Joy Reid filled a false report with the FBI? https://t.co/ocfruTciPc — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 28, 2018

On social media, Reid was overwhelmingly mocked and ridiculed over the entire situation, and for the things that she wrote on Twitter and her old blog

