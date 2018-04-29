True Pundit

WATCH: Joy Reid Abandons Hacking Claims, ‘Apologizes,’ And Gets Slammed On Twitter

On Saturday, MSNBC’s Joy Reid appeared to abandon her conspiracy theory that hackers had fabricated articles written on her now defunct website over a decade ago. Reid also gave an apology that was nothing more than a carefully-crafted PR statement.

“A community I support and deeply care about is hurting because of despicable and truly offensive posts being attributed to me,” Reid said at the start of her show. “Many of you have seen the blog posts circulating online and social media. Many of them are homophobic, discriminatory, and outright weird and hateful.”

On social media, Reid was overwhelmingly mocked and ridiculed over the entire situation, and for the things that she wrote on Twitter and her old blog

On Saturday, MSNBC's Joy Reid appeared to abandon her conspiracy theory that hackers had fabricated articles written on her now defunct website over a decade ago. Reid also gave an apology that was nothing more than a carefully-crafted PR statement.

