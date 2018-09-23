Keith Ellison says his accuser fabricated domestic violence abuse story, can’t be sure others won’t ‘cook up’ allegations (VIDEO)

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison pushed back Friday against allegations of domestic abuse, saying his accuser fabricated the story about him.

The Minnesota Democrat also dismissed a medical record that named him as the abuser, but said he can’t be sure more people won’t “cook up” allegations against him.

Ellison appeared on a televised debate for the Minnesota attorney general’s position, where he faced grilling on the allegations raised by ex-girlfriend Karen Monahan, who said he sent her threatening text messages and once screamed obscenities at her as he dragged her off a bed by her feet.

On Wednesday, Monahan published a medical document where a doctor wrote that Monahan “states that she was in a very stressful environment for years, emotional and physical abuse by a partner with whom she is now separated.” – READ MORE

The candidate running against Rep. Keith Ellison for Minnesota attorney general said Saturday on Fox & Friends that the “hypocrisy” surrounding the assault accusationsagainst Ellison are “astounding.”

Political activist Karen Monahan has alleged that Ellison physically and emotionally abused her during their long-term relationship.

Doug Wardlow (R) said Saturday that there’s political hypocrisy surrounding the accusations against Ellison, while many Democrats quickly jumped at the sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“It’s a terrible double standard,” Wardlow said.

Monahan’s son wrote about the alleged incident involving his mother in a Facebook post, saying that Ellison dragged his mother off a bed by her feet while screaming profanities at her. – READ MORE