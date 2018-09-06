Entertainment
Michael Moore Wants Tom Hanks or Oprah to Run for President in 2020
Michael Moore just can’t get over President Donald Trump.
After already releasing a movie and a flop of a Broadway play about the president, he is now releasing “Fahrenheit 11/9” on September 21.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote the upcoming film, Moore gave some advice to fellow leftists looking to put a new president in the White House in 2020.
“We need beloved figures running. Say what you want about Trump, but tens of millions watched his show. We need Tom Hanks, Oprah, Michelle Obama,” Moore said when speaking about the future election.
What’s ironic about Moore’s thoughts is that he also blames out-of-touch celebrities for the presidential victory of Donald Trump.- READ MORE
Leftist propagandist Michael Moore unleashed “8 ACTIONS” to stop the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Firing off on Instagram on Tuesday, Moore called on people to take “non-stop aggressive action everywhere,” which includes calling Democratic senators incessantly, enlisting John McCain to pull off a deus ex machina, heckling moderates, and punishing all Democratic collaborators. Moore wrote:
View this post on Instagram
Here are 8 ACTIONS we must all immediately take to stop this detestable move by a president who may be weeks away from being indicted. Do not despair — ACT! We are the majority and we must never give up. No matter what the odds, basic morality demands our engagement NOW! You DON’T have to take this. Please participate in the following: 1. Beginning immediately, we all participate in non-stop aggressive action everywhere against this heinous decision. 2. Call both of your US Senators (202-225-3121) immediately (you can leave a message if they’re not there) and demand that no one who is nominated for Supreme Court by a President under investigation and possible indictment for treason or other crimes can be considered for the Supreme Court. This process to fill the vacancy must wait until Trump is either cleared or removed. Regardless of Trump’s legal problems, we must demand that only the new Senate can decide the next Justice. 3. To those in the media who take their responsibility seriously, we expect intense investigative journalism into Trump's nominee. There are skeletons in every closet. 4. Please, John McCain, if you’re able, please speak out. Ask your fellow Republicans in the Senate to take a stand against Trump. One last favor to you who gave so much to his country. 5. We resolve to electorally remove any Senator who puts a nominee on the court by a President under investigation and who’s campaign manager has been indicted and his National Security Advisor convicted. 6. We vow to punish all Democratic collaborators and centrist pundits/media who praise Trump's choice in order to pacify and halt any opposition. 7. There must be an aggressive get out the vote drive for every Democrat running for Senate. Nevada, Arizona, Tennessee! These Senate seats can be won by the strong Democrats who are running in each of these states. 8. If you're one of the people who has sunk into an understandable despair and you’re saying “we simply have no chance to stop this appointment!” — when the Senate is 50-49?! — Are u f***ing kidding me?! C’mon! We’re just one vote away from a tie! 2 to win!! This isn’t Mt. Everest! It’s like stepping into your shower.
This decree follows Moore saying he will join millions to form a wall around D.C. to stop a pre-November vote on the Supreme Court.- READ MORE