Michael Moore Wants Tom Hanks or Oprah to Run for President in 2020

Michael Moore just can’t get over President Donald Trump.

After already releasing a movie and a flop of a Broadway play about the president, he is now releasing “Fahrenheit 11/9” on September 21.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote the upcoming film, Moore gave some advice to fellow leftists looking to put a new president in the White House in 2020.

“We need beloved figures running. Say what you want about Trump, but tens of millions watched his show. We need Tom Hanks, Oprah, Michelle Obama,” Moore said when speaking about the future election.

What's ironic about Moore's thoughts is that he also blames out-of-touch celebrities for the presidential victory of Donald Trump.

Leftist propagandist Michael Moore unleashed “8 ACTIONS” to stop the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Firing off on Instagram on Tuesday, Moore called on people to take “non-stop aggressive action everywhere,” which includes calling Democratic senators incessantly, enlisting John McCain to pull off a deus ex machina, heckling moderates, and punishing all Democratic collaborators. Moore wrote:

This decree follows Moore saying he will join millions to form a wall around D.C. to stop a pre-November vote on the Supreme Court.