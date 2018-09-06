Trump: I could show you 100 photos of Mueller, Comey ‘hugging and kissing each other’

President Trump in a new interview claimed special counsel Robert Mueller was former FBI Director James Comey‘s “best friend,” a comment that comes as Trump continues to rail against what he alleges are conflicts of interest in the ongoing federal probe into Russia’s election meddling.

“[Mueller’s] Comey’s best friend,” Trump told The Daily Caller in an interview released Wednesday. “And I could give you 100 pictures of him and Comey hugging and kissing each other. You know, he’s Comey’s best friend.”

Trump made the comment as he detailed the conflicts of interests he claims are at play in Mueller’s probe into alleged collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Currently, Mueller's team and the president's legal counsel are still discussing whether or not Trump will speak with Mueller.

Investigative Reporter Sara Carter Exclusively Obtained New Bruce Ohr Text Messages From A Congressional Source Showing Dossier Author Christopher Steele Panicking Two Days Before James Comey’s March 2017 Testimony.

Sara Carter reported: In the text, Steele writes Ohr, “Hi! Just wondering if you had any news? Obviously, we’re a bit apprehensive given scheduled appearance at Congress on Monday. Hoping that important firewalls will hold. Many thanks.”

Ohr writes back later that day, saying “Sorry, no new news. I believe my earlier information is still accurate. I will let you know immediately if there is any change.”

It is not certain, based on the limited communications obtained by Congress between the pair, what Ohr was referring to when he discussed “earlier information” that he delivered to Steele.

It is not certain, based on the limited communications obtained by Congress between the pair, what Ohr was referring to when he discussed "earlier information" that he delivered to Steele.

The exchange raises questions, according to a government source who asked, "What did Steele mean by important firewalls before Comey testimony? And what did Ohr mean by earlier information he provided?" The source noted that the 'firewall' statement seemed raise similar questions posed by lawmakers after (now-fired) FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok sent the infamous "insurance policy" texts to his paramour, former FBI Attorney Lisa Page.