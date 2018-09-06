The Walls Close In On D.C. Cardinal Wuerl: Parishioners Heckle, Priests Demand Resignation (VIDEO)

The fallout from the Pennsylvania grand jury report and the testimony of Archbishop Viganò has put D.C. Cardinal Wuerl in an increasingly untenable position as more and more Catholics call for his resignation.

In early August, Wuerl was accused in the Pennsylvania grand jury report of transferring abusive priests to other parishes while serving as the Bishop of Pittsburgh. The D.C. Cardinal tried to deflect the accusation by saying he only made “mistakes,” an excuse that has resulted in more blowback:

Respectfully, which errors in judgment? Signing off on a $900k payment to two children preyed upon by a priest, a settlement that required their silence? Hiring a doctor to testify for a predator priest and blame the victim? Helping that predator priest get out of prison early? https://t.co/K52QmnHmGf — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 3, 2018

Jake Tapper digs into Cardinal Wuerl's past https://t.co/Mlpg2dJMod via @YouTube — Walter Waganka (@medstarinc) September 4, 2018

The problems for Wuerl only grew when, several weeks later, the former Nuncio from the Vatican to the United States, Archbishop Viganò, publicly accused both Cardinal Wuerl and Pope Francis of knowing about the abusive actions of former D.C. Cardinal McCarrick and doing nothing about it. In fact, the former Nuncio claims Pope Francis elevated McCarrick with Wuerl’s complicity.

“Shame on you!” Man denounces Wuerl at Annunciation Church in Washington DC (via @JasonCalvi) pic.twitter.com/eQsPBUNJ1G — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) September 2, 2018

On top of that, while Wuerl was giving Mass in D.C. on Sunday after his trip to Rome, an enraged parishioner began to heckle him as he pleaded for forgiveness, interrupting him by shouting “Shame on you!”- READ MORE

An Embattled Pope Francis On Monday Recommended Silence And Prayer To Counter Those Who “only Seek Scandal,” Division And Destruction In What Appeared To Be An Indirect Response To Allegations That He Had Covered Up For A U.s. Cardinal Embroiled In Sex Abuse Scandals.

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a former papal envoy in Washington, stunned the faithful last month by claiming Francis allegedly lifted unconfirmed Vatican sanctions against disgraced U.S. prelate Theodore McCarrick and demanding that the pope resign.

“With people lacking good will, with people who only seek scandal, who seek only division, who seek only destruction, even within the family — silence, prayer” is the path to take, Francis said in his homily during morning Mass at the Vatican hotel where he lives.

Hours after Vigano made the claim in a statement given to conservative Catholic news media, Francis had told journalists seeking his response that he “won’t say a word” about the claims by the disgruntled former diplomat.

In his homily Monday, Francis indicated he takes his cue from God on whether to speak out or not about Vigano’s allegations. “May the Lord give us the grace to discern when we should speak and when we should stay silent,” Francis said. “This applies to every part of life: to work, at home, in society.” – READ MORE